Dr. Chih Shee, DMD
Overview
Dr. Chih Shee, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in East Norriton, PA.
Dr. Shee works at
Locations
Plymouth Meeting Family Dental350 E Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401 Directions (610) 839-0497Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chih Shee, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1760971899
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shee accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shee works at
