Overview of Dr. Chih-Ta Lin, MD
Dr. Chih-Ta Lin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with University of Vermont Medical Center - Neurosurgery
Metrohealth Medical Center2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-1870Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Iu Health Jay
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Main Campus Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Lin is an exceptional surgeon. He has a wonderful bedside manner, very easy to talk to, really listens to you, and provides exceptional care. He performed my chiari surgery and handled all of my post op concerns. I would highly recommend him.
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont Medical Center - Neurosurgery
- Stevens Institute of Technology
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.