Dr. Chihee Huh, DO
Overview
Dr. Chihee Huh, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Christine Huh8318 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 759-0400
Hospital Affiliations
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Huh has been treating me for several years .She is very knowledgeable, capable honest and caring .It has always been a good experience for me .I feel safe in her hands .
About Dr. Chihee Huh, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1992718621
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
