Dr. Chika Iwueke, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Tupelo, MS
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chika Iwueke, MD

Dr. Chika Iwueke, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr.

Dr. Iwueke works at Iwueke Psychatric Clinic in Tupelo, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Iwueke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Iwueke Psychatric Clinic
    1601 W Main St Ste D, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 840-7800
  2. 2
    West main psychiatric and counseling clinic
    2601 W Main St Ste D, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 840-7800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Chika Iwueke, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649407917
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
    • University of Memphis
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chika Iwueke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iwueke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iwueke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iwueke works at Iwueke Psychatric Clinic in Tupelo, MS. View the full address on Dr. Iwueke’s profile.

    Dr. Iwueke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iwueke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iwueke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iwueke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

