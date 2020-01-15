Dr. Chike Anusionwu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anusionwu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chike Anusionwu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chike Anusionwu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Locations
Oncology Hematology Care Inc651 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-6466
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anusionwu and his staff are fantastic. They went out of their way to help us in other issues we had. We are very comfortable and confident with this Doctor and his staff.
About Dr. Chike Anusionwu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1821043217
Education & Certifications
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anusionwu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anusionwu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anusionwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anusionwu has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anusionwu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anusionwu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anusionwu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anusionwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anusionwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.