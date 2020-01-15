Overview

Dr. Chike Anusionwu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Anusionwu works at ST ELIZABETH PHYSICIANS in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.