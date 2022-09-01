See All Neurologists in Olympia, WA
Dr. Chike Linton, MD

Neurology
3.7 (19)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Chike Linton, MD

Dr. Chike Linton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Olympia, WA. 

Dr. Linton works at Olympia Multi-specialty Clinic in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Linton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep Center
    406 Black Hills Ln SW Ste C, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 01, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Lintons for quite some time and his approach to my sleep apnea issues was refreshing when compared to his predescessors. My sleep apnea has been diagnosed initially as "severe" but has been reduced to just a few episodes thanks to Dr. Linton's tanacity.
    Michael D Patti — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Chike Linton, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1386841849
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

