Dr. Chikezie Amadi, MD
Overview of Dr. Chikezie Amadi, MD
Dr. Chikezie Amadi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amadi's Office Locations
- 1 1508 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 298-5425
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chikezie Amadi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
- 1487616918
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
