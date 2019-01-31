See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Newark, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Chikezie Onyenso, MB BS

Internal Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chikezie Onyenso, MB BS

Dr. Chikezie Onyenso, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Lagos.

Dr. Onyenso works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ with other offices in Irvington, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Onyenso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 373-0903
  2. 2
    Total Support Medical Group
    34 Union Ave Fl 2, Irvington, NJ 07111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 772-3976

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 31, 2019
    He’s one of the best doctors in the world. He used to be my regular doctor when I used to leave in Jersey. I miss him. I’m glad he reopens. I was looking for him back 2013 and 2014. Now I’m planning to drive all the way from Connecticut for a visit with my favorite doctor
    Irma Guerrier in Naugatuck , CT — Jan 31, 2019
    About Dr. Chikezie Onyenso, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1578605812
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    Internship
    • Lagos U Teaching Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Univ Lagos
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chikezie Onyenso, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onyenso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Onyenso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Onyenso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Onyenso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onyenso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onyenso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onyenso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
