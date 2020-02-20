See All Pediatricians in Livingston, TX
Dr. Chikku Paul, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chikku Paul, MD

Dr. Chikku Paul, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, TX. They graduated from University of Kerala and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Woodland Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Paul works at Calvary Medical Clinic in Livingston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Paul's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Calvary Medical Clinic
    309 Loop Dr, Livingston, TX 77351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 220-0411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
  • Woodland Heights Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 20, 2020
    caring and compassionate pediatrician who takes time to explain the difference between health problems that need and do not need medicine. Very approachable and friendly with my kids
    — Feb 20, 2020
    About Dr. Chikku Paul, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386841237
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of the State of New York
    Medical Education
    • University of Kerala
