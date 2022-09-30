See All Dermatologists in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Chikoti Wheat, MD

Dermatology
2.7 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Chikoti Wheat, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Wheat works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hair Loss and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    7671 Quarterfield Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376
  2. 2
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    10700 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Hair Loss
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Hair Loss
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Acne
Hair Loss
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Itchy Skin
Bedsores
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Cold Sore
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Genital Herpes
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Conditions
Jock Itch
Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pilonidal Cyst
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Scars
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Varicose Eczema
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 30, 2022
    Where do I start?! Dr. Wheat is my third HS derm. Before Dr Wheat, I was about to give up on health care/doctors as a whole. My first visit, she sat down next to me and spoke to me about my conditions, next steps, and answered all questions I had in such detail. —it means a lot. She made me feel like my feelings and experiences matter. Medical professionals like Dr. Wheat are needed and appreciated. Thank you!
    Donna — Sep 30, 2022
    About Dr. Chikoti Wheat, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1619210598
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    • Morristown Medical Center
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

