Overview

Dr. Chikoti Wheat, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Wheat works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hair Loss and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.