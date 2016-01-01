Dr. Chilakamarri Ramesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chilakamarri Ramesh, MD
Overview of Dr. Chilakamarri Ramesh, MD
Dr. Chilakamarri Ramesh, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Warren, MI.
Dr. Ramesh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ramesh's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Center for Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery11900 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramesh?
About Dr. Chilakamarri Ramesh, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1578575106
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramesh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramesh accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramesh works at
Dr. Ramesh speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramesh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.