Dr. Chima Asikaiwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asikaiwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chima Asikaiwe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chima Asikaiwe, MD
Dr. Chima Asikaiwe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Asikaiwe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Asikaiwe's Office Locations
-
1
Frisco Behavioral Health Group LLC4500 Hillcrest Rd Ste 115, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 213-6400Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asikaiwe?
About Dr. Chima Asikaiwe, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1992003669
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asikaiwe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asikaiwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asikaiwe works at
Dr. Asikaiwe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asikaiwe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asikaiwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asikaiwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.