Dr. Chima Asikaiwe, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Frisco, TX
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chima Asikaiwe, MD

Dr. Chima Asikaiwe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Asikaiwe works at FRISCO BEHAVIORAL HEALTH GROUP LLC in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Asikaiwe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frisco Behavioral Health Group LLC
    4500 Hillcrest Rd Ste 115, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 213-6400
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    About Dr. Chima Asikaiwe, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992003669
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chima Asikaiwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Asikaiwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Asikaiwe works at FRISCO BEHAVIORAL HEALTH GROUP LLC in Frisco, TX.

    Dr. Asikaiwe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asikaiwe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asikaiwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asikaiwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

