Dr. Chima Ohaegbulam, MD
Dr. Chima Ohaegbulam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roxbury Crossing, MA.
New England Baptist Hospital125 Parker Hill Ave, Roxbury Crossing, MA 02120 Directions (617) 754-6025
Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 890-2133
Boston Sports And Shoulder Center40 Allied Dr Ste 110, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 264-1100
Dr. O operated on my neck, doing a major fusion to relieve compression that compromised my ability to walk and use my hands. I was almost a quadriplegic when I went into the operating room. Several months later I was playing golf and enjoying my life again.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1164424693
