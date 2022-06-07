Overview of Dr. Chima Ohaegbulam, MD

Dr. Chima Ohaegbulam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roxbury Crossing, MA.



Dr. Ohaegbulam works at New England Baptist Hospital in Roxbury Crossing, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA and Dedham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Myelopathy and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.