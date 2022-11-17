Dr. Chin Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chin Ho, MD
Dr. Chin Ho, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Canton-potsdam Hospital.
Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center- St Lawrence Health System6119 US HIGHWAY 11, Canton, NY 13617 Directions (315) 261-5810
Canton-potsdam Hospital50 Leroy St, Potsdam, NY 13676 Directions (315) 265-3300Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- Canton-potsdam Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ho and his staff are very professional and the service is amazing. I would highly recommend his team with 5 stars for sure.
About Dr. Chin Ho, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
