Overview

Dr. Chin Ho, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Canton-potsdam Hospital.



Dr. Ho works at Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center- St Lawrence Health System in Canton, NY with other offices in Potsdam, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.