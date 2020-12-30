Overview

Dr. Chin Hur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins Hospital MD



Dr. Hur works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.