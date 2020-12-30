Dr. Chin Hur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chin Hur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chin Hur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins Hospital MD
Dr. Hur works at
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Hur's when he was in Boston. He was so good that I have considered traveling to NYC to still be his patient. Not only is he an excellent doctor but he is easy to ask questions to and very responsive.
About Dr. Chin Hur, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1548278526
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital MD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hur.
