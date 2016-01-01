Overview of Dr. Chin Kim, MD

Dr. Chin Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from KOREA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Chin G. Kim M.d. Inc. in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.