FindCare
Dr. China Goli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. China Goli, MD
Dr. China Goli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Goli works at
Dr. Goli's Office Locations
-
1
North Carolina Internal Med PC251 Keisler Dr Ste 300, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 851-1600
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Goli?
I admire my doctor (Goli), respect his knowledge, appreciate the time he always gives me going over tests, and lab work, assisting me in making good sound decisions for my health. Dr. Goli makes sure I am comfortable will all decisions we make together. I am pleased that he is part of my team, and look forward to many more years with him and his lovely staff!! 7 years
About Dr. China Goli, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1336140870
Education & Certifications
- Muhlenberg Regl Med Center
- Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goli works at
Dr. Goli speaks Hindi and Telugu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Goli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.