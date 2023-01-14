Overview of Dr. Chine Logan, DO

Dr. Chine Logan, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Barry University | Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine | Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.



Dr. Logan works at Nashville Neurosurgery Group in Nashville, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.