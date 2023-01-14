Dr. Chine Logan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chine Logan, DO
Dr. Chine Logan, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Barry University | Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine | Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Dr Lloyd Huang & Dr William Ralph330 22ND AVE N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 320-0007Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nashville Neurosurgery Associates - Skyline3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 720, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 320-0007
Hendersonville355 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 123B, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 320-0007
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
I’ve had a LOT of doctors and specialists throughout my life, but none compare to Dr. Logan. He is so gregarious and humble you’ll forget he’s a freakin BRAIN surgeon! He’s extremely thorough, but never condescending while explaining his findings. He’s exceptional and all.. BUT…the BEST part of being a patient of Dr. Logan’s is his team! Rebecca, Donya, Melinda, and Caitlyn are incredible. So is anyone I forgot to list. They go above and beyond for their patients. The entire team will fight for you and your quality of life. They saved my life, and that’s not an overstatement. Thank you. Xx
- Nashville Neurosurgery Group
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
- Barry University | Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine | Virginia Commonwealth University
Dr. Logan has seen patients for Broken Neck, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Logan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
