Dr. Chinemerem Abanonu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Abanonu's Office Locations
Houston Methodist Oncology Partners18400 Katy Fwy Ste 670, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8521
Maryland Pkwy Oncology/Hematology3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 205, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 735-7154
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abanonu?
He is a awesome doctor, he help me a lot every time that I have my appointment. He has a experience.
About Dr. Chinemerem Abanonu, MD
- Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abanonu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abanonu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abanonu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abanonu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abanonu works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abanonu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abanonu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abanonu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abanonu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.