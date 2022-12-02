See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Chinemerem Abanonu, MD

Oncology
3.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chinemerem Abanonu, MD

Dr. Chinemerem Abanonu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Abanonu works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abanonu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Oncology Partners
    18400 Katy Fwy Ste 670, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 522-8521
  2. 2
    Maryland Pkwy Oncology/Hematology
    3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 205, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 735-7154

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2022
    He is a awesome doctor, he help me a lot every time that I have my appointment. He has a experience.
    Rhina Cantu — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Chinemerem Abanonu, MD

    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1396972659
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist West Hospital
    • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
    • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
    • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
    • MountainView Hospital
    • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chinemerem Abanonu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abanonu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abanonu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abanonu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abanonu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abanonu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abanonu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abanonu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

