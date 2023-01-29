Dr. Ezeanolue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chinenye Ezeanolue, MD
Overview of Dr. Chinenye Ezeanolue, MD
Dr. Chinenye Ezeanolue, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and University Medical Center.
Dr. Ezeanolue's Office Locations
Southwest Medical Associates2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 877-5115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 750-3900
Southwest Medical Associates4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
She has a heart for her patients and takes her time to diagnose them the best doctor in Las Vegas god bless her
About Dr. Chinenye Ezeanolue, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1316154701
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
