Dr. Chinenye Ezeanolue, MD

Internal Medicine
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chinenye Ezeanolue, MD

Dr. Chinenye Ezeanolue, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and University Medical Center.

Dr. Ezeanolue works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ezeanolue's Office Locations

    Southwest Medical Associates
    2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5115
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center
    7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 750-3900
    Southwest Medical Associates
    4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • MountainView Hospital
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bursitis
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bursitis

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Chinenye Ezeanolue, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316154701
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ezeanolue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ezeanolue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ezeanolue works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Ezeanolue’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezeanolue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezeanolue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezeanolue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezeanolue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

