Overview

Dr. Ching Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Chen & Kam Mds in City of Industry, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.