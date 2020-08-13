Dr. Ching-Fong Wu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ching-Fong Wu, DO
Dr. Ching-Fong Wu, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Wu works at
Roger Ching-fong Wu DO1642 S Court St, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 739-1698
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Open to questions and very informative.
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.