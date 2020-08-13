Overview

Dr. Ching-Fong Wu, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Wu works at ROGER CHING-FONG WU DO in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.