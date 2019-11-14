Dr. Ching Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ching Shih, MD
Dr. Ching Shih, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Jane Chi Fan Mft. Inc941 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 221, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 284-4202
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Unfortunately Dr. Shih Retired. But while he was my Doctor I have nothing but good things to say about him. He always imparted his wisdom and listened to my problems. I'm in the search for another Dr like him.
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Shih has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shih speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.