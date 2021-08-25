Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ching Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Ching Wilson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Locations
University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System1740 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (866) 600-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best visits to the doctor I’ve ever had
About Dr. Ching Wilson, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1003349697
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
