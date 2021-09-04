Dr. Ching-Yen Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ching-Yen Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ching-Yen Chang, MD
Dr. Ching-Yen Chang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
-
1
Texas ENT Specialists - Medical Center7900 Fannin St Ste 1800, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 791-9363Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Our experience was great! He is one of the few talented professionals in his field that is in high demand. My mom has had a great outcome after the first surgery, and that’s why we were back.
About Dr. Ching-Yen Chang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316981392
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh Med Center
- University of California San Francisco
- U C S F Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Stanford University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Tinnitus, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.