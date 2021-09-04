Overview of Dr. Ching-Yen Chang, MD

Dr. Ching-Yen Chang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Texas Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists, P.A. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.