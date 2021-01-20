Overview

Dr. Chinh Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Premiere Care Family Clinic in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.