Dr. Chinh Nguyen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Chinh Nguyen, DPM
Dr. Chinh Nguyen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hanford, CA. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Kings Foot and Ankle Center Inc.806 W 7th St, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 584-5196
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chinh Nguyen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish.
