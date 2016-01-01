Overview of Dr. Chinh Nguyen, DPM

Dr. Chinh Nguyen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hanford, CA. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.



Dr. Nguyen works at Kings Foot & Ankle Center, Hanford, CA in Hanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.