Dr. Chinta Chiu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Chiu works at Chinta Tony Chiu Md. PC in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.