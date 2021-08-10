Dr. Chintan Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chintan Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chintan Gandhi, MD
Dr. Chintan Gandhi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations
-
1
South Florida Oncology and Hematology Consultants7301 N University Dr Ste 105, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 748-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- United Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gandhi?
My mother in law has been going to Dr Ghandi since April of this year. Going in not knowing what we were up against he made us feel more comfortable. He takes the time to talk with us, always willing to answer any questions we have, and is very professional. The office is very clean and the staff is very nice. If you unfortunately find yourself in need of an oncologist you need to find someone who is knowledgeable, understanding and compassionate , you will find that with Dr Ghandi!!!
About Dr. Chintan Gandhi, MD
- Hematology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1568764629
Education & Certifications
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gandhi speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.