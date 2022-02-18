Overview

Dr. Chintan Modi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Modi works at Chintan Modi, MD in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.