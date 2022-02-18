Dr. Chintan Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chintan Modi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chintan Modi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Locations
Chintan Modi, MD122 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 243-9694
Advanced Infectious Diseases Consultants PC98 James St Ste 200, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 243-9694
Internal Medicine and Kidney Care, LLC2 Ethel Rd Ste 206C, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 243-9694Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Modi is awesome he has best knowledge. Even I really like the staff awesome staff I have ever seen. All the staff members are really good they answer your call in a very good and polite way. Don't know every staff member name but everyone is really good especially shilpa she is really good. Thank you everyone for all your help.
About Dr. Chintan Modi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1649506932
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Regional Medical Center|St Michaels MC-Seton HAll Sch Grad Med
- St Michaels MC-Seton HAll Sch Grad Med
- St Michaels Medical Center-Seton Hall University
- N.H.L. Municipal Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
