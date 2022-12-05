Overview of Dr. Chintan Patel, MD

Dr. Chintan Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Parkland Medical Center, Salem Hospital, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Saint Vincent Medical Group Urology in Worcester, MA with other offices in Marlborough, MA and Webster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.