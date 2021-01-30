See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Chinyere Odu, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chinyere Odu, MD

Dr. Chinyere Odu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Odu works at Alamo City Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Odu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Office
    2211 Nw Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78213
(210) 696-2264

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 30, 2021
    I found Dr Odu to be very professional. She spent as much time as needed to answer my questions.
    — Jan 30, 2021
    Specialties

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1205084316
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

