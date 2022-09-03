Overview of Dr. Chioma Kalu, MD

Dr. Chioma Kalu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Canoga Park, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Nnamdi Azikiwe University / College Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Kalu works at Bendito Pediatrics in Canoga Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.