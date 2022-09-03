Dr. Chioma Kalu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chioma Kalu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chioma Kalu, MD
Dr. Chioma Kalu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Canoga Park, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Nnamdi Azikiwe University / College Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Kalu's Office Locations
Bendito Pediatrics Inc.22030 Sherman Way Ste 210, Canoga Park, CA 91303 Directions (818) 857-5991
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kalu has been my doctor for all 3 of my sons for the past 11 years and counting. They love going to her. And the staff is always fun and friendly. We always have a gaggle of laughs. Most times we dont have to wait a long time. Rarely waiting longer than 10-15 minutes. Dr. Kalu answers all questions even when one of can't make it and we are hop on video chat. Unfortunately we have moved out of the area. But when the time comes, we make the drive to the appointment.
About Dr. Chioma Kalu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Igbo and Spanish
- 1336387018
Education & Certifications
- White Memorial Medical Center
- King/Drew Medical Center
- Nnamdi Azikiwe University / College Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
