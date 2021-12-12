Overview of Dr. Chioma Mgbokwere, MD

Dr. Chioma Mgbokwere, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Horizon City, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Abia State University and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Mgbokwere works at Sierra Providence Medical Partners in Horizon City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.