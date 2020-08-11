Dr. Nwokolo-Nwangwu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chioma Nwokolo-Nwangwu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chioma Nwokolo-Nwangwu, MD
Dr. Chioma Nwokolo-Nwangwu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Haven, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwokolo-Nwangwu's Office Locations
- 1 385 Main St Ste 7, West Haven, CT 06516 Directions (203) 931-1073
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Nwokolo-Nwangwu?
amazing..personable...cares about patient ..she takes time to listen ..is patient..i trust her completely
About Dr. Chioma Nwokolo-Nwangwu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073674545
Education & Certifications
- University of Nigeria / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwokolo-Nwangwu accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwokolo-Nwangwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nwokolo-Nwangwu speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwokolo-Nwangwu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwokolo-Nwangwu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwokolo-Nwangwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwokolo-Nwangwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.