Dr. Chip Cole, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chip Cole, MD

Dr. Chip Cole, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane School Of Medicine, New Orleans La and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Cole works at ATLANTA OCULOPLASTIC AND COSMETIC SURGERY in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blind Hypertensive Eye and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cole's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Oculoplastic and Cosmetic Surgery
    5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 640, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-1500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blind Hypertensive Eye
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 29, 2021
    No doubt Dr. Cole is very good at what he does. But that may not be his best trait as I have found him to be an equally good person over the past three years. And, we haven't even talked about his staff which includes Julia, the miracle worker! Exhibit A: My schedule (nope, just me) caused me to miss a year-end surgery appointment with Dr. Cole - yikes! For all my deductible people, I dreaded the call to reschedule because I knew their calendar was packed which meant this mistake could have cost me thousands more if rescheduled to 2022. I'm not sure how but Julia figured out a way to get me back on the '21 schedule!?? On the day of surgery, Dr. Cole didn't just check the pre-op boxes during our one-on-one. He saw something on my face that I didn't even notice and took care of it that day - wow! If they do this for an Alabama fan with a tendency to miss appointments, just imagine what they will do for you!
    Fred Miller — Dec 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Chip Cole, MD
    About Dr. Chip Cole, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053364166
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Residency
    • Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
    Medical Education
    • Tulane School Of Medicine, New Orleans La
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chip Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cole works at ATLANTA OCULOPLASTIC AND COSMETIC SURGERY in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Cole’s profile.

    Dr. Cole has seen patients for Blind Hypertensive Eye and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

