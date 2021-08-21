Dr. Chipp Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chipp Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Chipp Miller, MD
Dr. Chipp Miller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Pacific Head and Neck - Eye, Ear and Skull Base Center, Pacific Neuroscience Institute1301 20th St Ste 300, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-7792
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Miller. He is patient and explains things with care. You truly feel taken care of with Dr. Miller.
About Dr. Chipp Miller, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Wadsworth VA Hosp
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Vertigo, Ear Ache and Pharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.