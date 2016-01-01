Dr. Chirag Dalsania, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalsania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chirag Dalsania, MD
Dr. Chirag Dalsania, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dalsania's Office Locations
Oxnard1700 N Rose Ave Ste 320, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 485-8709
Camarillo500 Paseo Camarillo Ste 106, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 383-1567
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
About Dr. Chirag Dalsania, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1215026380
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Med Center
- Cooper Hospital University Med Center
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalsania has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalsania accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalsania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalsania works at
Dr. Dalsania has seen patients for Anemia, Osteoporosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalsania on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalsania. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalsania.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalsania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalsania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.