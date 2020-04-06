Dr. Chirag Dave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chirag Dave, MD
Overview
Dr. Chirag Dave, MD is a Pulmonologist in Marion, IL. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Harrisburg Medical Center.
Dr. Dave works at
Locations
-
1
Marion Vamc2401 W Main St, Marion, IL 62959 Directions (618) 997-5311
-
2
Advanced Urology1371 Church Street Ext NE Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 344-8900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Harrisburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesys
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Pekin Insurance
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Dave?
excellent
About Dr. Chirag Dave, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1790725307
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- William Beaumont Hospital In Michigan.
- Northeast Ohio Medical University
- Smt Nhl McPl Med Coll
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dave accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dave works at
Dr. Dave speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dave. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.