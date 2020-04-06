See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Marion, IL
Dr. Chirag Dave, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Chirag Dave, MD is a Pulmonologist in Marion, IL. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Harrisburg Medical Center.

Dr. Dave works at Marion VA Medical Center Hpl in Marion, IL with other offices in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Marion Vamc
    2401 W Main St, Marion, IL 62959 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 997-5311
  2. 2
    Advanced Urology
    1371 Church Street Ext NE Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 344-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harrisburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Airways Chevron Icon
Chest Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cheyne-Stokes Respiration Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Coal Workers' Pneumoconiosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD-Like Dyspnea Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphangiomatosis, Pulmonary Chevron Icon
Lymphangiomyomatosis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Associated Asthma Chevron Icon
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Occupational Asthma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Chevron Icon
Severe Asthma Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Smoke Inhalation Chevron Icon
Smokers' Cough Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Smoking-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesys
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 06, 2020
    excellent
    Connie C. — Apr 06, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Chirag Dave, MD
    About Dr. Chirag Dave, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1790725307
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • William Beaumont Hospital In Michigan.
    Medical Education
    • Northeast Ohio Medical University
    Undergraduate School
    • Smt Nhl McPl Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chirag Dave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dave. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dave.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

