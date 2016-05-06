Overview of Dr. Chirag Faldu, MD

Dr. Chirag Faldu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.



Dr. Faldu works at Space Coast Nephrology Associates Pllc in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Palm Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.