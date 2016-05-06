See All Nephrologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Chirag Faldu, MD

Nephrology
3.3 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chirag Faldu, MD

Dr. Chirag Faldu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.

Dr. Faldu works at Space Coast Nephrology Associates Pllc in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Palm Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Faldu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Space Coast Nephrology Associates Pllc
    111 E HIBISCUS BLVD, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 435-3655
  2. 2
    Palm Bay Kidney Center
    220 Medplex Pkwy NE, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 722-2649
  3. 3
    Health First
    1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 725-4500
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure

Treatment frequency



Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Chirag Faldu, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891992335
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faldu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faldu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faldu has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faldu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Faldu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faldu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faldu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faldu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

