Overview of Dr. Chirag Patel, MD

Dr. Chirag Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Midwest Retina, Inc. in Columbus, OH with other offices in Lancaster, OH and Delaware, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.