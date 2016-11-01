Dr. Chirag Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chirag Patel, MD
Dr. Chirag Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Retina Group Inc.262 Neil Ave Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 464-3937
Kosier Eye1520 Sheridan Dr, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (614) 464-3937
The Retina Group50 McNaughten Rd Ste 101, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 464-3937
The Retina Group3769 Columbus Pike Ste 250, Delaware, OH 43015 Directions (614) 464-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Patel is extremely knowledgeable and explains well what is wrong, and what needs to be done. He is very competant, and has a pleasant personality.
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124224936
- University Of Colorado
- Kresge Eye Institute / Wayne State University
- Northwestern University/evanston Hospital
- Chicago Medical School
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Macular Hole, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.