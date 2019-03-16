Overview of Dr. Chirag Patel, MD

Dr. Chirag Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Neurological Inst/Spclty Centers in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.