Dr. Chirag Patel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (142)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chirag Patel, MD

Dr. Chirag Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Patel works at Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L. in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    N.a.s.a
    877 111th Ave N Ste 1, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 594-8002
    Orthocollier
    1250 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 202, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 325-1135
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 142 ratings
    Patient Ratings (142)
    5 Star
    (135)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Chirag Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1407044407
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Foundation for Orthopaedic Athletic and Reconstructive Research
    Residency
    • Stanford University
    Internship
    • Charles Drew/ucla
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chirag Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L. in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    142 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

