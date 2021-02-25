Dr. Chirag Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chirag Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chirag Patel, MD
Dr. Chirag Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Nhl Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Hernando Pasco Primary Care13906 Lakeshore Blvd Ste 330, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (352) 605-0946Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Hernando Pasco Primary Care11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 206, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6071Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Medical Associates of West Florida7575 State Road 52 Ste 210, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 349-6711Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Navadia and Patel5535 Grand Blvd Ste B, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 380-2249Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Optimum HealthCare
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Professional, knowledgable and listens to you. Gives the best treatments and advice. Office staff is the very best!
About Dr. Chirag Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Indian
- 1902870819
Education & Certifications
- Jamaica Hospital
- Jamaica Hospital
- Nhl Municipal Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Indian.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.