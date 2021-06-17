See All Psychiatrists in Brookfield, WI
Dr. Chirag Shah, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Chirag Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They completed their fellowship with University of Wisconsin / Madison

Dr. Shah works at LifeStance Health in Brookfield, WI with other offices in Menomonee Falls, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cornerstone Counseling
    16535 W Bluemound Rd Ste 200, Brookfield, WI 53005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 789-1191
  2. 2
    Center of Emotional Wellness
    675 N Brookfield Rd Ste 205, Brookfield, WI 53045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 235-3311
  3. 3
    Center of Emotional Wellness
    W156N8327 Pilgrim Rd Ste 301, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Major Affective Disorder 1 Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Reactive Attachment Disorder Chevron Icon
School Refusal Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 17, 2021
    Dr. Shah is really helped in educating me on the different conditions my son is dealing with. He’s been able to make recommendations from his observations which have benefited our family. We have been with him for almost two years and it was the best decision I have made.
    — Jun 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chirag Shah, MD
    About Dr. Chirag Shah, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1033305941
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    • East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
    • Psychiatry
