Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chirag Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chirag Shah, MD
Dr. Chirag Shah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Advanced Cancer Care of New Jerseypc40 Bey Lea Rd Ste B102, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 244-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
extremely pleased with treatment
About Dr. Chirag Shah, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1053345629
Education & Certifications
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
