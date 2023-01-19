Dr. Chirag Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chirag Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chirag Shah, MD
Dr. Chirag Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Lawrence Medical Assoc2999 Princeton Pike Ste 1, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 895-9797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Shah for consultaion, had tests done and it was determined that I needed Refractive Lens Exchange Surgery. I was wearing reading glasses (3.00) to see. It was not pleasant! ! had surgery done on January 10, 2023 and I can now see 20/15!!! I was able to see clearly right after surgery I'm going to be 66 in February and it's amazing to see things that I have not been able to see in 25 years. NO MORE GLASSES! There is no pain during procedure. Dr Shah and his team are 5 star! If you need Lasik, or Refractive Lens Exchange surgery I hightly recommend him!!!!
About Dr. Chirag Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Hindi.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.