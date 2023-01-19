Overview of Dr. Chirag Shah, MD

Dr. Chirag Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Shah works at Princeton Eye and Ear in Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.