Dr. Chirag Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Chirag Shah, MD
Dr. Chirag Shah, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, Swedish First Hill Campus, Swedish Issaquah Campus and Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Pacific Gynecology Specialists1101 Madison St # 1590, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah has a great team, provides excellent information, and listens to you. I was very scared to have this surgery. Dr. Shah and his team set me at ease and I got through it with way less anxiety because of them. I'm recovering well thanks to the excellence of his care and everyone at Swedish First Hill.
About Dr. Chirag Shah, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
- Valley Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.