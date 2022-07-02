See All Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Chirag Shah, MD

Oncology
4.3 (27)
Dr. Chirag Shah, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, Swedish First Hill Campus, Swedish Issaquah Campus and Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at Pacific Gynecology Specialists in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Pacific Gynecology Specialists
    1101 Madison St # 1590, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chirag Shah, MD
    About Dr. Chirag Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1235248360
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital
    • Swedish First Hill Campus
    • Swedish Issaquah Campus
    • Valley Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Pacific Gynecology Specialists in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

