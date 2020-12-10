Dr. Vora has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chirag Vora, DO
Overview of Dr. Chirag Vora, DO
Dr. Chirag Vora, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Vora works at
Dr. Vora's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center9333 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (800) 923-4040
-
2
Kaiser Permanente Garden Medical Offices9353 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (562) 657-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vora?
Dr. Vora is one of the best doctors I’ve ever met so far. He’s knowledgeable, he really takes time to listen, non-judgemental and most of all, he won’t give up on you, until he finds the right treatment for your pain. He’s very caring and just treat his patients with respect. His attitude alone helps alleviate the suffering of his patients. And I’m really thankful he’s a godsend to me. Wishing that there are more doctors like him.
About Dr. Chirag Vora, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1144580465
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vora works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.