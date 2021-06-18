Overview

Dr. Chirayu Gor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Tufts University Of School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Gor works at Central Texas Colon & Rectal Surgery in Austin, TX with other offices in Alpharetta, GA, Smithtown, NY, Rocky Point, NY, Covington, LA and Ocean, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Sinus Bradycardia and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.